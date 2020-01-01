Indigenous Communication Rights

WACC believes that communication is critical to realizing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).
Access to Indigenous community media, especially community radio, is essential for Indigenous people to be able to exercise their broader human rights, to ensure their distinct political, economic, social and cultural development, and to help shape other sustainable development agendas.
WACC-supported projects focus on:
WACC actively supports networks of Indigenous community radio stations through technical and financial support.