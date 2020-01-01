Indigenous Communication Rights

WACC believes that communication is critical to realizing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).



Access to Indigenous community media, especially community radio, is essential for Indigenous people to be able to exercise their broader human rights, to ensure their distinct political, economic, social and cultural development, and to help shape other sustainable development agendas.



WACC-supported projects focus on:

supporting the establishment of Indigenous community radio stations in areas with limited access to other media

enhancing the participation of women in Indigenous community media at all levels

promoting the development of Indigenous community media networks and movements, and/or enabling advocacy efforts aimed at democratizing media structures in ways that benefit Indigenous communities.



WACC actively supports networks of Indigenous community radio stations through technical and financial support.