24 Aug WACC calls for action to strengthen community radio for Indigenous people
Posted at 16:49h in Action Newsletter 0 Comments
|On International Day of the World’s Indigenous People, August 9, WACC is calling on civil society organizations and governments to support community radio in an effort to advance the democratic participation and active citizenship of Indigenous peoples.
Community media are recognized by many governments, international development agencies, and civil society organisations as key agents of participatory development. This is particularly true of community radio, whose affordability and reach make it a powerful agent of social change. Read more…
No Comments